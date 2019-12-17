Home

D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Temple Sholom
55 Church Lane
Broomall, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Temple Sholom
55 Church Lane
Broomall, PA
View Map
REINA S. (Freedman) ROBBINS

REINA S. (Freedman) ROBBINS Notice
ROBBINS
REINA S. ( née Freedman)


89, of Broomall, on Dec. 13, 2019. Beloved wife of 66 years of the late Saul Robbins. Loving mother of Robert J., David E., Edna D. (Ken) Adelberg and Jon A. (Christine) Robbins. Also survived by 11 adoring grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family at a visitation on Monday, Dec. 23rd, at Temple Sholom in Broomall, 55 N. Church La., from 10 - 11:45. Memorial service to begin at Noon. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Sholom or to a .

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019
