ROBBINS
REINA S. ( née Freedman)
89, of Broomall, on Dec. 13, 2019. Beloved wife of 66 years of the late Saul Robbins. Loving mother of Robert J., David E., Edna D. (Ken) Adelberg and Jon A. (Christine) Robbins. Also survived by 11 adoring grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family at a visitation on Monday, Dec. 23rd, at Temple Sholom in Broomall, 55 N. Church La., from 10 - 11:45. Memorial service to begin at Noon. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Sholom or to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019