RENA (DeLellis) LAMMENDOLA
LAMMENDOLA
RENA (nee DeLellis)


June 23, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Lammendola. Beloved mother of James (Mindi), Linda (John Carroll), and Maria (Francis) Gallagher. Grandmother of Anthony, Daniel, Dante, Michael, and Erica. Sister of the late Raymond (Estelle) DeLellis and Anna (Peter) D'Alessandro. Also sur-vived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING FRIDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. If you are planning to attend Rena's Viewing and Funeral, please be sure to practice social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to St. Monica's Church.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 24, 2020.
