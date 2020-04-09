|
|
LEBANO
RENA M. (nee Salvucci)
Age 99, of Newtown Square, PA, and formerly of Overbrook, passed away on April 8th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Lebano, and precious daughter of the late Donata (nee Sacchetti) and Joseph Salvucci.
Survived by her loving children Joseph F. Lebano (Nancy) and Richard E. Lebano (Elizabeth); her 4 cherished grandchildren, and her adoring 9 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current situation, Funeral Service and Interment will be Private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rena's Memory to the St. Thomas More Alumni Association, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, or St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 9, 2020