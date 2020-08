BROWN





July 27, 2020, was born to the late Roslyn Irma Harvey-Dykes in Phila., PA. Renaee was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Germantown for many years. Renaee graduated from Germantown High School in June 1966 and started working soon thereafter for Bell Telephone where she moved up the ranks to manager. Renaee was a good bowler and for many years she bowled in tournaments around the country. She will be surely missed by family and friends.