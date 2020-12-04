1/
RENEE (ROSENBERG) BOOSE
RENEE (ROSENBERG) Of Tamarac, FL, 89 years old, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away December 2, 2020, at Menorah House in West Boca Raton, FL. Wife of the late Herbert Boose and the late Benjamin Rosenberg. Loving mother to Sharon (Dr. Tom) Fried of Washington, DC, and Debbie (Harvey) Newman of Santa Fe, NM. Her son, Craig Rosenberg, predeceased her. Devoted grandmother to Dr. Ora Fried (Scott Froom) of Denver, CO, Rabbi Benjamin (Estie) Fried of Beit Shemesh, Israel, Danny Newman of Eugene, OR, Abby Newman (fiance Dominic Horath) of Soquel, CA, and Michael Rosenberg. Also survived by eight great grandchildren. Renee worked for over 25 years as a tax examiner for the IRS. Prior to moving to Florida in the 1990's, she was a member of Shaare Shamayim and an active part of their sisterhood. She loved to travel, was an avid reader and gardener, enjoyed theatre, klezmer music, and the Barry Reisman Mazel Tov Hour. A private virtual burial and shiva will be held by the immediate family. Donations in her memory may be made to your local PBS affiliate. Many thanks go to Trustbridge Hospice and Menorah House for their compassionate care. May her memory be for a blessing. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
