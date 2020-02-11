|
ZURITSKY
RENÉE MARLENE
76, died peacefully at home in Center City, surrounded by her family, on Monday, February 10, 2020. The cause was endo-metrial cancer. Born Renée Stern, the native Philadelphian spent her childhood in German-town, the middle of three daughters to Maurice and Goldie Stern, who are deceased. Her sisters, Lydia Rubin of Jenkintown, and Hedy Frisch of Toronto, survive her.
Renée graduated from Cheltenham High School ('61), and earned a BA from the University of Pennsylvania ('68). While on a trip to Israel with her father in 1960, she befriended an American couple who would become her in-laws -- Herman and Lee Zuritsky, parents of Joseph Zuritsky.
The couple wed in 1963, and had 3 children: Robert (married to Caroline Zuritsky), Anna (married to Michael Boni) and Elisa (married to Jordan Barowitz). Their 56-year marriage welcomed nine grandchildren: Gabriel, Megan, and Ethan Boni; Haley, Harrison, Emma, and Hannah Zuritsky; and Phoebe and Declan Barowitz.
Renée was known for her high cheekbones and understated beauty. She was an avid patron of Philadelphia art and cultural institutions: the Orchestra, the Walnut Street Theater, the Art Museum, the Jewish Film Festival. Whenever possible, she traveled to New York City to take in Broadway shows, art exhibits, and some shopping. She was a lover of good food, particularly fresh fruit and decadent desserts.
As a couple, Renée and Joe traveled extensively, and gave generously to countless organi-zations and philanthropic causes. She kept friends from all chapters of her life, yet never stopped finding new ones to add. She was disarming, sincere, straightforward. Older people were especially appeal-ing to Renée, but it's also true that she attracted younger friends, who looked to her as a mentor.
Renée was passionate about justice and equality.
Above all else, Renée treasured and nurtured her family. She will be missed immeasurably.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in her name be made to the Jewish Family and Children's Service, National Museum of American Jewish History, or Mural Arts Philadelphia.
Services will be held Har Zion Temple in Penn Valley, PA, on Wednesday, February 12, at 11 A.M. Interment immediately following at West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 11, 2020