REYNOLD E. RANIZEWSKI
1932 - 2020
88, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Lafayette Hill, PA. Born in Philadelphia on January 16, 1932, he was the son of the late Felix and Casmira (Johanna) Ranizewski. Ren was a graduate of Roxborough High School, Class of 1949. He was employed by First Pennsylvania Bank for 41 years and held many positions including in the Audit Department, nine years as manager of the St. Croix Branch of its affiliate Virgin Islands National Bank, and also as Vice President in the Real Estate Department. He enjoyed traveling across the country and Canada. One of his proudest moments was taking his father to visit his native Poland. He was a resident of Sunrise Assisted Living in Lafayette Hill, PA. He is lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters, Regina Smith and Teresa (Stanley) Glodek. At his request, his remains have been donated to Humanity Gifts Registry for student and medical research. A private memorial will take place at a later date.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
