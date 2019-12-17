|
BALLEN
RHODA (nee Resneck)
On December 15, 2019. She was 84 yrs. old. Beloved wife of Harvey Ballen; Loving mother of Toby (Meir) Ayash, Sheila (Susan Crawshaw) Ballen, Morton (Andres Freyre) Ballen and the late Anne Gaynor; Dear mother-in-law of Avrum Gaynor; Adoring and devoted grand-mother of Matan, Noa, Or, Moriah, Tess and Camilla. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Tuesday, 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA. Interment Roosevelt Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Toby and Meir Ayash. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to , www.doctorswithoutborders.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019