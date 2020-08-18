POLISHRHODA DOVE
92, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 of natural causes. Rhoda was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 19,1927; daughter of the late Dr. Louis Bernard and Francis Schatz; wife of the late Dr. Edwin Polish; mother of the late Elizabeth Joy Polish. She is survived by her sons Dr. Louis Polish (Deborah Schapiro) and Philip Polish. Rhoda graduated from Girls High, the University of Pennsylvania and received her Master's degree in Library Science from Drexel University. For many years she was the Chief Information Specialist at the College of Physicians in Philadelphia. Rhoda was a long-time patron of the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Curtis Institute of Music and Astral Artists. She loved literature, the arts, traveling and the pursuit of life-long learning. The family is extremely grateful to the Department of Family Medicine and the nurses on 5 Center at Jefferson University Hospital, the staff at Atria Senior Living, and especially to Dr. Michael Schwartz. Memorial contributions may be made in Rhoda's name to the Curtis Institute of Music, The Philadelphia Orchestra, Philabundance or the charity of your choice
. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 in the afternoon on Tuesday, August 18th at Montefiore Cemetery, 600 Church Road, Jenkintown, PA.
