|
|
SCHWARTZ
RHODA
January 26, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of Morton Schwartz. Mother of Meryl (the late Radames "Adam", Jr.) Soto, Steven "Shimmon" (Frady) Schwartz and Joel (Rebecca) Schwartz. Also survived by 17 Grandchildren, and 32 Great Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 11:30 AM to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions may be made to the , www.alz.org
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 27, 2020