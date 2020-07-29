BARRERAS

RICARDO P., "RICK,"

July 25, 2020. Beloved son, brother and uncle. He was a proud member of Roofers Local 30, an avid hunter and beach-goer, expert collector and yard sale shopper. Rick was a kind, humble and generous person who loved his family deeply. He is survived by his beloved Cookie, his nephew Joe Williams and his family, and his sister-in-law June Williams.

Viewing, Friday, July 31st, 9-10 A.M.. at the McILVAINE FUNERAL HOME, 3711 Midvale Ave., Phila. 19129, followed by a Graveside Service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.



