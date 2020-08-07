1/
RICHARD A. BARBALACE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARBALACE
RICHARD A.
On July 31, 2020. Husband of the late Loretta F. (nee Olzanowski) on July 31, 2020. Beloved father of Richard J. Barbalace (Gundela Hachmann), Loretta Barbalace (William Rizzo), Daniel Barbalace and Marykay Nutini (Dennis). Also sadly missed by his grand-children Aiga, Katie and Alexandra. Dear brother of Joan Helen Dennis, Philip Barbalace and Eugene Douglas Barbalace.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 7 to to 9 P.M. at the SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila. PA 19137. Burial will take place on Tuesday at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 1 PM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Burial
01:00 PM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved