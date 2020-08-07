BARBALACEOn July 31, 2020. Husband of the late Loretta F. (nee Olzanowski) on July 31, 2020. Beloved father of Richard J. Barbalace (Gundela Hachmann), Loretta Barbalace (William Rizzo), Daniel Barbalace and Marykay Nutini (Dennis). Also sadly missed by his grand-children Aiga, Katie and Alexandra. Dear brother of Joan Helen Dennis, Philip Barbalace and Eugene Douglas Barbalace.Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 7 to to 9 P.M. at the. Burial will take place on Tuesday at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 1 PM.



