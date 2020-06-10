KASPRZAK
RICHARD A. 'SNORKY'
On June 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Julia I. (nee Redner). Loving father of 3, grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of one. Also sadly missed by 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday beginning at 9 A.M. at St. John Cantius Church, 4400 E. Thompson St., Phila., PA 19137. Funeral Mass 11 AM. Int. Holy Redeemer Cemetery. For more complete details, go to:
SlabinskiFuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.