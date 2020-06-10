RICHARD A. "SNORKY" KASPRZAK
1938 - 2020
KASPRZAK
RICHARD A. 'SNORKY'
On June 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Julia I. (nee Redner). Loving father of 3, grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of one. Also sadly missed by 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday beginning at 9 A.M. at St. John Cantius Church, 4400 E. Thompson St., Phila., PA 19137. Funeral Mass 11 AM. Int. Holy Redeemer Cemetery. For more complete details, go to:

SlabinskiFuneralhome.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Viewing
09:00 AM
St. John Cantius Church
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Cantius Church
Funeral services provided by
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. May you rest in peace my Teamster Brother.
Charles Hesser Jr.
Friend
June 9, 2020
My deepest condolences Julia and all the family. RIP Snorkey.
Donna Chmielewska
June 9, 2020
Tons of great memories from the ranch, miss ya rick, heather and holly walter
Heather Ryan
Friend
June 9, 2020
Julie, So Sorry to hear. Praying for you.
Sandra Schwinger
Friend
June 9, 2020
RIP chicken you will be greatly missed Thoughts and prayers to your family from the Hafletts
June 9, 2020
RIP my friend. Your memories will last a lifetime.
God's blessings with love♥
The Weimar Family
Lynn Weimar
