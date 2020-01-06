|
|
LANZETTI
RICHARD A., SR.
January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Marie (nee DiDonna). Devoted father of Richard Jr. (Laura), Valli, Michael, and Chris (Connie) Lanzetti. Grandpop of Laura (Jason), Richard (Kelly), Tavia, Domenic, and Giovanni. Great-grandpop of Michael and Matthew. Brother of Anthony (Faith) Lanzetta and the late Robert Lanzetta. Brother-in-law of Elizabeth Conicello. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING WEDNESDAY 8 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. BROAD STREET. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Rita of Cascia Church, Broad & Ellsworth Sts. Interment will be private.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 6, 2020