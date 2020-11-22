71 years old, peacefully on November 11, 2020. Son of the late Helen (nee Strahlendorf) and Elmer Money. Brother of Elmer (Monica), Kenneth, Nancy (Ronald), Ronald (Karen), Dorothy and the late Paul, Doris and Joan. He was uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Rich was retired from the Acme Distribution Center. He loved his family, all Philadelphia Sports Teams especially the Eagles, PARX Casino and Horse Racing and AlienCon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services have been postponed and will be announced at a later date. CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY Funeral Home 215-482-8878



