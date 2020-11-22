1/1
Richard A. Money
71 years old, peacefully on November 11, 2020. Son of the late Helen (nee Strahlendorf) and Elmer Money. Brother of Elmer (Monica), Kenneth, Nancy (Ronald), Ronald (Karen), Dorothy and the late Paul, Doris and Joan. He was uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Rich was retired from the Acme Distribution Center. He loved his family, all Philadelphia Sports Teams especially the Eagles, PARX Casino and Horse Racing and AlienCon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services have been postponed and will be announced at a later date. CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY Funeral Home 215-482-8878

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
