SCOTT
RICHARD A. "SCOTTY"
If an obituary could be sung, our father, Richard A Scott (Scotty), would have preferred a tune in his honor. The chorus would sing of love of family, love of life, love of country. Scotty was the father to 9 children, Stacie, Richard, Binh, Matt, Christine (Beard), Ruth (Portonova), Joan, Suzanne (Plambeck) and Sondra. We will miss his sweet voice that touched his 9 children, their spouses, 25 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren deeply. Born in Brockton, Massa-chusetts, he and his wife of over 65 years, Sondra Speer Scott, made their life in the Villanova area. They met at Bates College where he played football, baseball and basket-ball. He was proud of his service in the Navy. He was a leader of many but a friend to more; his team from Miller Mason & Dickenson will attest. He loved his big, loud, loving family but was known to enjoy an escape to Aronimink or Pine Valley for a round or a long whistle-a-song walk in Maine or Sktytop. He was such a presence in our lives and he will be profoundly missed. The family will be celebrating his life at St. Monica Church at 63 Main Ave. Avenue in Berwyn on Friday, December 20th. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 9:30 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. and the Service will begin at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Marfan Foundation in memory of Richard scott at:
marfan.org/donate
