LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church
318 Carl Hasselhan Dr.
Atco, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church
318 Carl Hasselhan Dr.
Atco, NJ
RICHARD B. FITZGERALD Notice
FITZGERALD
RICHARD B.
Of Atco, NJ (formerly of Phila-delphia, PA and Willingboro, NJ) passed away on March 9, 2020. Richard was born in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from West Philadelphia High School.
Richard is predeceased by his parents, Bernard T. Fitzgerald and Gincy M. Owens (nee Covington); his son, Richard B. Fitzgerald, Jr. and his sister, Doris C. Stultz (nee Fitzgerald). Richard is survived by his devoted wife, Joanne Fitzgerald (nee Walter); his son, Michael S. Fitzgerald; his granddaughter, Erica Fitzgerald and grandson, Desmond Fitzgerald; his niece, Gwendolyn Gilliam (nee Fitzgerald) and his great-niece, Tasha Rice. Also surviving is his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Fitzgerald (nee Smith); brother-in-law, Charles N. Walter and sister-in-law, Marja Walter (nee Schaafsma).
His viewing will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 10 to 10:45 A.M., at Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. Interment and Military Honors will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, Attn: Development Office. Or to the Christ the Redeemer Parish, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ 08004. Condolences may be shared at

lpwoosterfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020
