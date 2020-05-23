BACA
RICHARD
82, of Media, died Monday May 18, 2020 at the Wesley Enhanced Living Community of Media. He was born in 1937 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Benito V. and Dorothy W. (Storm) Baca.
He graduated with a BS in Biology from Bethany College in 1957, and later earned a master's degree from Temple University. Richard served in the U.S. Army, and worked as a software engineer at Univac, and as a consultant and contractor. He was a volunteer at both the Scott and Tyler Arboretums.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother Louis Baca and half-brother George Davis. He is survived by his wife, Carol van de Wall-Baca; daughters Margaret Baca (James McKillip) and Elizabeth Cavanaugh (James); stepdaughter Heather Callaghan (Paul Walsh); and grandchildren William and Sarah McKillip, and Jackson Cavanaugh.
All Services Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Cape May Bird Observatory at The Northwood Center, 701 East Lake Drive, Cape May Point, NJ 08212 or through their donation page at njaudubon.org/centers/cape-may-bird-observatory/
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 23, 2020.