RICHARD BACA
1937 - 2020
BACA
RICHARD
82, of Media, died Monday May 18, 2020 at the Wesley Enhanced Living Community of Media. He was born in 1937 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Benito V. and Dorothy W. (Storm) Baca.
He graduated with a BS in Biology from Bethany College in 1957, and later earned a master's degree from Temple University. Richard served in the U.S. Army, and worked as a software engineer at Univac, and as a consultant and contractor. He was a volunteer at both the Scott and Tyler Arboretums.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother Louis Baca and half-brother George Davis. He is survived by his wife, Carol van de Wall-Baca; daughters Margaret Baca (James McKillip) and Elizabeth Cavanaugh (James); stepdaughter Heather Callaghan (Paul Walsh); and grandchildren William and Sarah McKillip, and Jackson Cavanaugh.
All Services Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Cape May Bird Observatory at The Northwood Center, 701 East Lake Drive, Cape May Point, NJ 08212 or through their donation page at njaudubon.org/centers/cape-may-bird-observatory/
www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Patterson Family Funeral Homes
43 E. Baltimore Ave
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 22, 2020
I was just into see Richard the day he passed to have him sign his absentee ballot request. He was very anxious to vote and told me all of the reasons why. It was the longest conversation we ever had. We will miss here in the Meadows!
Kim ratliff
Acquaintance
