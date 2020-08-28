1/1
Richard Byrne
Sadly passed away on August 21, 2020. Richard was born in Philadelphia on April 25, 1940 to the late John and Kathryn (Hausmann) Byrne. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's College (1962), and was employed at Sperry Univac, and, later Lockheed Martin. Richard is survived by his wife, Bernice Ellen (Himes) Byrne, as well as his three sons: Richard (Jr.), Thomas (Judy), John, and a grandson (Luke Francis). Memorial and burial services are private. To offer condolences online, please visitmccreryandharra.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 28, 2020.
