RICHARD C. DeKALB

RICHARD C. DeKALB Notice
DeKALB
RICHARD C.
February 29, 2020 of Warminster. Husband of the late Doris. Father of Lynn DeSchere (Mark), Susan Gotwald (Harold), Richard (Deborah) and Robert (Carole). Grandfather of 8, great-grandfather of 11. Also survived by a sister Jean Kraus. Richard was a 65 year member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Glenside. Relatives and friends are invited to greet Richard's family Saturday, 9:30 to 11 A.M., followed by his Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 654 N. Easton Road, Glenside. Interment St. Peter's Church Courtyard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Richard's name be made to Episcopal Community Services, 225 S. 3rd St., Phila., PA 19106. Arr. by

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020
