JOHNSON
RICHARD C., SR.
Loving husband, father, grand-father, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 88 on Thurs. January 9, 2020. Rich was a resident of Springfield, Pa, formally of Yeadon and South West Philadelphia was born on March 18, 1931 in Philadelphia, Pa to Bill and Mary (Ryan) Johnson. He attended LaSalle University and was a proud graduate of West Catholic High School. He served in The United States Coast Guard during the Korean War. On November 8, 1952 he married the love of his life Bettie Jackson. Together they had 7 children. Richard Jr, Michael (Karen), Joe (Linda) Kathleen Brennan (Terry), Bill (Amy) and is predeceased by Marie and Stephen. Rich also has 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was the proud owner of Johnson's Auto Repair and loved his time in Sea Isle City NJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass, 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave., Springfield, PA 19064, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Weds. at the church prior to mass. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020