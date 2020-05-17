RICHARD C. KAIRER
KAIRER
RICHARD C.
of Chadds Ford, PA, aged 69, passed away on April 29, 2020. Beloved husband, father and Grandude. Lower Merion HS graduate, raised in Narbeth. Survived by his wife Beth; sons Ryan (Agnes) and Timothy; Daughter Alison and sister Peggy Esposto. Services to be held at a later date.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
