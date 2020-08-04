VOLPE





Age 75, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lila (nee Nazar). Devoted father of Rosalie (the late Charles) Gibson; loving grandfather of Andrew. Adored by his nieces Elizabeth Ferliano (Delia), Patricia Rogers (Delia) and Maria Correale (Delia). Loving uncle to many nephews and nieces. Richard was a dedicated hospital worker for many years. He was an avid bowler and a faithful Philly sports fan. Relatives, friends and former co-workers of Girard Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital are invited to his viewing and funeral, Sat., Aug. 8th. 9:00 A.M. at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickenson Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

