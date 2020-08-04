1/1
RICHARD C. VOLPE
VOLPE
RICHARD C.


Age 75, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lila (nee Nazar). Devoted father of Rosalie (the late Charles) Gibson; loving grandfather of Andrew. Adored by his nieces Elizabeth Ferliano (Delia), Patricia Rogers (Delia) and Maria Correale (Delia). Loving uncle to many nephews and nieces. Richard was a dedicated hospital worker for many years. He was an avid bowler and a faithful Philly sports fan. Relatives, friends and former co-workers of Girard Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital are invited to his viewing and funeral, Sat., Aug. 8th. 9:00 A.M. at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickenson Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral
09:00 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Church
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Church
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
