DRUMMOND
DR. RICHARD CAMPBELL
Passed away on Dec. 29, 2019 at 81 years old. Survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Nancy; three children Brad, Tami and Tracy, six grandchildren and brother, William. Funeral Service will be held on Feb. 1, 2020, 11 A.M., Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Class of 1961 Professor in Leadership Education Fund. U.S. Naval Academy Founda-tion, 274 Wood Road, Annapolis MD 21402. Please note in memory of Captain Richard C. Drummond.
https://www.usna.com/give/DrummondMemorium
www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020