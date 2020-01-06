Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD HASSOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD CARL HASSOLD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD CARL HASSOLD Notice
HASSOLD
RICHARD CARL
Of Foulkeways, 89, a member of the first set of triplets born at Chestnut Hill Hospital on March 22, 1930 died on December 31, 2019. He was preceded in death this year by his triplet siblings. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy Oehrle Hassold, daughters, Vickie Whitesell (Bob), Jane Keeler (Paul), Ginger Lehr (Mike), and Meg Carpenter (Dave), along with 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 10, at The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill at 11:00 A.M. A reception will follow in Widener Hall at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, memo: Cynthia Jarvis Endowment Fund.

SHAEFF-MYERS FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -