HASSOLD
RICHARD CARL
Of Foulkeways, 89, a member of the first set of triplets born at Chestnut Hill Hospital on March 22, 1930 died on December 31, 2019. He was preceded in death this year by his triplet siblings. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy Oehrle Hassold, daughters, Vickie Whitesell (Bob), Jane Keeler (Paul), Ginger Lehr (Mike), and Meg Carpenter (Dave), along with 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 10, at The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill at 11:00 A.M. A reception will follow in Widener Hall at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, memo: Cynthia Jarvis Endowment Fund.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 6, 2020