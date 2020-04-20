Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
RICHARD CLAUDIUS

RICHARD CLAUDIUS Notice
CLAUDIUS
RICHARD
83 years, of Triest Hall, Laverock PA on April 16 2020. Son of the late Ernest and Eleanor. Brother of Margaret McCormick (Bernard) of Fort Lauderdale FL, and John (Christine) of Cape May Courthouse NJ and the late Tracey O'Hearn. Survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and great nieces and nephews and his friends at the Brothers of Charity in Laverock where he lived for the last 25 years. Services will be held privately. Memorials can be made to Triest Hall, 7720 Doe Lane, Laverock PA 19038.
JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020
