ASHWORTHRICHARD D. "DICK"
Age 91, of Drexel Hill, died peacefully surrounded by his family on July 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 71 years of Therese E. (nee Robinson). Loving father of Therese (Bob) Hartnett, Margaret (Joe) Rydesky, Kit (Bud) Tosti, Rita (Michael) Pearson, Anne (Duke) Callahan, Richard (Kate) Ashworth and Mary Jo (Scott) McClelland. Dear Pop-Pop of 23 grand-children and 15 great grand-children. Funeral Mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made
to McAuley Convent, 517 Montgomery Avenue, Merion Station, PA 19066 or Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355. RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME