RICHARD D. "DICK" ASHWORTH
ASHWORTH
RICHARD D. "DICK"


Age 91, of Drexel Hill, died peacefully surrounded by his family on July 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 71 years of Therese E. (nee Robinson). Loving father of Therese (Bob) Hartnett, Margaret (Joe) Rydesky, Kit (Bud) Tosti, Rita (Michael) Pearson, Anne (Duke) Callahan, Richard (Kate) Ashworth and Mary Jo (Scott) McClelland.  Dear Pop-Pop of 23 grand-children and 15 great grand-children.  Funeral Mass and burial will be private.  In lieu of flowers donations may be made
to McAuley Convent, 517 Montgomery Avenue, Merion Station, PA 19066 or Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355.
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 789-4448
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 22, 2020
The Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary extend condolences to the family of Richard D. Ashworth. Please be assured of our prayers for Dick and his family as well as our gratitude for designating memorial contributions to Camilla Hall. May he enjoy the rewards of eternal life.

Sisters of IHM
