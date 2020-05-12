RICHARD D. "RICKEY" REEVES
REEVES
RICHARD D. "RICKEY"
Suddenly on May 8, 2020. He is the loving husband of 44 years to Barbara (nee Cummings) Reeves of Havertown, PA. Beloved father of Jennifer (Jason) Hoover, Kristi Reeves and Michelle (Jared) O'Shea, also survived by 7 grand-children. Do to the ongoing pandemic situation the Viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will be PRIVATE TO THE FAMILY. The Interment will take place at 11:45 A.M. in St. Denis Cemetery in Havertown, PA. In lieu of flowers an offering in Rickey's name can be made to Foundations for Growing c/o Team Michael Man, 700 Abbott Drive, Ste. 2 Broomall, PA 19008 would be appreciated. www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Viewing
Mass of Christian Burial
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
