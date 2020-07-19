1/
RICHARD E. "ED" DAVIS Sr.
DAVIS
RICHARD E., SR. "ED"
On July 18, 2020 of Collegeville, age 80. Beloved husband of Mary "Liz" (nee Dunfee). Devoed father of Linda Montgomery (Cliff), R. Edward Davis, Jr. (Michaele) and LizAnn Batcheller (Chris), 5 grandchildren. Brother of Roberta Baver and the late Carolyn Delagol. Funeral Mass Tuesday, July 21 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Helena Church, 1489 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA. Viewing 10-11:30 A.M. at Church. Int. private. Memorial donations may be made to Little Flower Catholic H.S. for Girls.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 19, 2020.
Lownes Funeral Home
