RICHARD F. BASTIAN
1938 - 2020
81, of Glen Mills, PA on Nov. 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Norine (nee McTamney); loving father of Richard Mark (Lisa), Matthew J. (Jennifer), Patrick (Christine), Charles (Danielle), and the late Norine Bastian-Pastore; cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren. Brother of Charles J. (Loretta) and Margaret Anne (Donald) Wightman. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday Nov. 13th, 6 P.M. St. Cornelius, 160 Ridge Rd. Chadds Ford, PA 19317 and to his Funeral Mass Saturday Nov. 14th, 10 A.M. in the Church. Interment private. Contributions can be made in his honor to Anna's Place 226 Norris St., Chester PA 19013, LaSalle Academy, 1434 N. 2nd St., Phila., PA 19122 or Mercy Neighborhood Ministry, 1939 W. Venango St., Phila., PA 19140. www.olearyfuneral.com O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 PM
St. Cornelius
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Cornelius
November 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Loretta Reilly
