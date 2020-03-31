Home

RICHARD F. "RICH" PESOT

RICHARD F. "RICH" PESOT Notice
PESOT
RICHARD F. "RICH"


75, of Newtown Square, PA and Avalon, NJ passed away peace-fully surrounded by his wife and sons on March 27, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on June 28, 1944. Graduate of Olney High School and Drexel University.
Survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Anita J. (nee Lewis) Pesot; his loving sons, Gregory L. Pesot (Heather), Jeffrey R. Pesot (Denise) and Matthew L. Pesot (Chris), and his treasured grandchildren, Maxwell, Georgia, Matthew, McClain and Ella. Pre-ceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sarah, and his brother, Joseph.
Funeral Service and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rich's name to The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation,
www.ipffoundation.org

www.danjolell.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 31, 2020
