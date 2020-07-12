1/1
RICHARD G. McCARTHY
McCARTHY
RICHARD G.


Of West Chester, PA on July 8, 2020. Beloved companion of Mary B. Hagee; loving father of Allison J. Campbell (Steven), and Christopher X. McCarthy; caring grandfather of Hayley and Madison Campbell and Blake McCarthy; predeceased by siblings, Francis McCarthy and Kathleen Welch. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 12:00 -1:00 PM, followed by his Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM at Daylesford Abbey, 220 S. Valley Road, Paoli, PA 19301. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Phila., PA 19103, or to the Audubon Society, 1201 Pawlings Rd., Audubon, PA 19403, would be appreciated.

Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 12, 2020.
