A truly great guy if you ever met him, you would love him, he was a forever friend. Entered into eternal rest July 22, 2020. Most loving son of the late Gus and Rita (nee Iocco). Loving brother of Ronald Rex; he also leaves his little boy "Skip" who he had lived for. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday from 11:15 A.M. at Fernwood Cem-etery Mausoleum Chapel, 6501 E. Baltimore Ave., 19050. Funeral Service 12 Noon precisely. Masks are required. Please observe the Covid 19 restrictions.

