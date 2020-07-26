1/1
RICHARD GARY PISELLI
PISELLI
RICHARD GARY


A truly great guy if you ever met him, you would love him, he was a forever friend. Entered into eternal rest July 22, 2020. Most loving son of the late Gus and Rita (nee Iocco). Loving brother of Ronald Rex; he also leaves his little boy "Skip" who he had lived for. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday from 11:15 A.M. at Fernwood Cem-etery Mausoleum Chapel, 6501 E. Baltimore Ave., 19050. Funeral Service 12 Noon precisely. Masks are required. Please observe the Covid 19 restrictions.

RONALD REX PISELLI
"THE FUNERAL CHAPEL"
215-271-0950


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 26, 2020.
