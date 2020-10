May 22, 1931 - October 16, 2020 He is formerly of the East Falls neighborhood in Philadelphia. He passed away peacefully at his home in south Florida in the care of Hospice home care services and with his daughter Marjorie at his side. The Neptune Society will scatter his remains at Sea. Donations in his name can be made to Vitas Hospice: communityconnections@vitas.com or call 1-888-232-6111



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store