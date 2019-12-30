|
HERMAN
RICHARD
Age 62, passed away at his home in Feasterville, PA, on Friday, December 27, 2019 surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born February 13, 1957 to the late August and Mary (Piskor) Herman, Rich grew up in Huntingdon Valley, PA and graduated from Lower Moreland High School in 1975. While at Lower Moreland, Rich was an integral part of the league champion baseball team, excelling as a feared hitter and trusted third baseman for multiple years. He attended and graduated from Penn State University with a degree in logistics. In his later years, he worked selling material handling and equipment products for both Modern Equipment Handling Company and Eastern Lift Truck. Rich enjoyed staying home, tending to his flower and vegetable gardens and swimming in his backyard pool. Known to be an avid sports fan, he loved watching the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Eagles with his faithful dog companion, Marty, by his side. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time following and trading stocks and giving financial advice to his daughters. Rich will be missed by many but most especially by his wife of 36 years, Judith (Vecchiarella) and his two loving daughters, Jenny and Amy Herman. Also very important to him were his cousin Michele Nelsen, sister-in-law Lynda Melnick and his best friend since high school, Brian Adams, and his wife Wendy. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering and a celebration of his life from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at THE LAMB FUNERAL HOME, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the many staff at Fox Chase Cancer Center who took such excellent care of Rich - he loved you all. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation in his name to The Friends of Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111. All donations will directly support cancer patients being treated at the Fox Chase Cancer Center.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 30, 2019