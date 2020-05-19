BORDA
RICHARD J., JR.
On Friday, May 15, 2020 Richard James Borda Jr. passed away in Dover, PA with his loving dog Carmela at his side. Born August 19, 1982, he was the loving son of Jackie Borda and was welcomed with open arms by his father Richard Borda Sr., who pre-ceded him in death. He was brother to Erica McDade and her husband John McDade Sr. and uncle to John Jr. and Eric McDade. Rick also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous near and dear friends.
After graduating from Bermudian Springs High School in 2001, Rick attended WVU and graduated in 2005 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business, all along the way meeting and making lifelong friendships and a second loving family. Words could never really tell of how amazing Rick truly was, and if you're lucky enough to have known him, even for a brief moment, you know he was that guy. He had an incredible sense of humor, was the life of the party, was caring, thoughtful, and had an infectious "let's do it" attitude for living life. As an avid Birds, Phillies, 76ers, and Flyers fan, Rick now has the best seat in the house beside his Dad and cousin, Joey.
In the words of Bob Marley, "The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and ability to affect those around him positively."
Services at this time will be private but a public memorial service will be announced at a future date.
If you wish to honor Rick's memory, please consider donating to the Furry Friends Network or your local SPCA.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com
RICHARD J., JR.
On Friday, May 15, 2020 Richard James Borda Jr. passed away in Dover, PA with his loving dog Carmela at his side. Born August 19, 1982, he was the loving son of Jackie Borda and was welcomed with open arms by his father Richard Borda Sr., who pre-ceded him in death. He was brother to Erica McDade and her husband John McDade Sr. and uncle to John Jr. and Eric McDade. Rick also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous near and dear friends.
After graduating from Bermudian Springs High School in 2001, Rick attended WVU and graduated in 2005 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business, all along the way meeting and making lifelong friendships and a second loving family. Words could never really tell of how amazing Rick truly was, and if you're lucky enough to have known him, even for a brief moment, you know he was that guy. He had an incredible sense of humor, was the life of the party, was caring, thoughtful, and had an infectious "let's do it" attitude for living life. As an avid Birds, Phillies, 76ers, and Flyers fan, Rick now has the best seat in the house beside his Dad and cousin, Joey.
In the words of Bob Marley, "The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and ability to affect those around him positively."
Services at this time will be private but a public memorial service will be announced at a future date.
If you wish to honor Rick's memory, please consider donating to the Furry Friends Network or your local SPCA.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.