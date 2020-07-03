1/1
RICHARD J. "RICKY" BRADLEY
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRADLEY
RICHARD J "RICKY"


JUNE 30, 2020, of Gladwyne, formerly of Ardmore PA. Devoted father of Richard J. and Ireland A. Bradley. Also survived by his fiancé Katie Finegan, his mother Sarah Bradley (nee Raffaele), his brother Christopher Bradley and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wed. July 8, from 12 to 2 PM at MCCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore PA. Interment is private.

www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 2, 2020
RIP Ricky, You will be missed terribly by so many. You will forever live in our hearts and mind.<br />May God give you Eternal rest.<br />May God give your family and friends the strength to bear the great pain. <br />
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
RIP Ricky, we will miss you terribly.
Mary Kay & Tim Stewart
July 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Bradley Family for the loss of your loved one, Richard, "Ricky", and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 2, 2020
Nickey and Rich Feeley
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved