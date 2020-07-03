May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
RIP Ricky, we will miss you terribly.
JUNE 30, 2020, of Gladwyne, formerly of Ardmore PA. Devoted father of Richard J. and Ireland A. Bradley. Also survived by his fiancé Katie Finegan, his mother Sarah Bradley (nee Raffaele), his brother Christopher Bradley and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wed. July 8, from 12 to 2 PM at MCCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore PA. Interment is private.