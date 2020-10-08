RICHARD J. BROWN

Age 96, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn (nee Kurtz); father of Kathleen, Michael (Jane), Richard (Amy), Stephan (Ann), Kenneth (Sandi), David (Andrea), and Thomas; grandfather of Timothy, the late Lee, Michael, Matthew, Katie, Richard, Jason, Steven, Derek, Dorrene, Veronica, Christopher, and Holly. Also survived by a loving extended family. Proudly served as a sergeant in the 661st Tank Destroyer Battalion during WWII. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday 6 to 8 P.M. at WETZEL AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 419 Huntingdon Pk, Rockledge, PA 19046. Relatives and friends are also invited to his graveside service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Saturday 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the SPCA of Montgomery County, 19 East Ridge Pk., Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222. www.wetzelandson.com