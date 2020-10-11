RICHARD J. BROWN

Age 96, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn (nee Kurtz); father of Kathleen, Michael (Jane), Richard (Amy), Stephan (Ann), Kenneth (Sandi), David (Andrea), and Thomas; grandfather of Timothy, the late Lee, Michael, Matthew, Katie, Richard, Jason, Steven, Derek, Dorrene, Veronica, Christopher, and Holly. Also survived by a loving extended family. Proudly served as a sergeant in the 661st Tank Destroyer Battalion during WWII. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the SPCA of Montgomery County, 19 East Ridge Pk., Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222. www.wetzelandson.com