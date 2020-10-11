1/1
RICHARD J. BROWN
Age 96, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn (nee Kurtz); father of Kathleen, Michael (Jane), Richard (Amy), Stephan (Ann), Kenneth (Sandi), David (Andrea), and Thomas; grandfather of Timothy, the late Lee, Michael, Matthew, Katie, Richard, Jason, Steven, Derek, Dorrene, Veronica, Christopher, and Holly. Also survived by a loving extended family. Proudly served as a sergeant in the 661st Tank Destroyer Battalion during WWII. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the SPCA of Montgomery County, 19 East Ridge Pk., Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222. www.wetzelandson.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
