CIONCI
RICHARD J. (Ulterico)
On April 22, 2020, age of 78, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved husband of Nancy Liles and the late Judith Cionci. Loving father of Richard M. Cionci and step-father of Franco Liles.
Richard was born on July 17, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA to father Gennaro Cionci and mother Julia Cionci, who predeceased him. As the youngest of three children, he is preceded in death by dearest sister Anna DeFalco (Louis), and survived by dear brother Jerry (Ruth) Cionci. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grandnephews, as well as many sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law and their families. Rich joined the Army National Guard, where he served his country proudly as a medic until his Honorable Discharge. He then moved into the printing trade and became a lithographer for many years until his retire-ment.
Rich was a kind and decent man who will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his gener-osity, his knowledge of history and politics, his athleticism, his skill at beating his son at chess, his passion for playing and coaching soccer, his love of reading (especially Elmore Leonard books), his quick wit, and above all, his deep love and devotion for family and friends.
Rich will be missed not only by his family, but also by class-mates from Elementary School (St. Cyril's), his football team-mates at High School (Monsignor Bonner), his co-workers (Photo-type Color Graphics), fellow union members (GCIU), neigh-bors (Cherry Hill, NJ and Germantown/Phila.) and of course his weekly poker buddies. His uncanny knack for winning at poker may not be missed so much.
As a lover of all creatures great and small, Rich once said that his idea of heaven would be to met at the heavenly gates by all his beloved pets that have gone before him, led by Clyde, his favorite. Let us hope he received the rousing tail-wagging reception which he so truly deserves.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, no Services are planned at this time. To offer condolences, please visit:
www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Arr. BOCCO of Cherry Hill, NJ
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 30, 2020