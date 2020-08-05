COSTINERICHARD J., JR.
July 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Garrity). Loving father to Richard J. (Loretta) Costine III, and Kenneth J. (Rosemary) Costine. He will also be missed by his 2 granddaughters Kendra, and Kenzie Costine. His family would like to thank you at this time for your thoughts and prayers. Due to current circumstances Richard's Funeral Services will be private. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Richard's name may be made to The Wounded Warriors
Project or The Nature Conservancy.