Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
Tulip and Princeton Sts
Phila, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD DeVINCENTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD J. "RICK" DeVINCENTIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD J. "RICK" DeVINCENTIS Notice
DeVINCENTIS
RICHARD J. "RICK"
Age 61, on Jan. 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet J. (nee Amme). Cherished brother of Daniel A., Jr. (Mae), Joanne Heim, late Robert D., late Mary Jane (Nicholas) Cecatiello; also survived by his loving nieces and great nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Tuesday 9 to 10:15 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Dominic's Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.

SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -