Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD FOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD J. FOX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD J. FOX Notice
FOX
RICHARD J.
February 8, 2020 of Philadelphia, Pa. Beloved husband of Geraldine Dietz Fox. Devoted father of Harry, Jennifer, Fred, Celia and Michael. Cherished brother of Robert (Penny) Fox. Also survived by seven grandchildren. Interment was private. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate his life, followed by a reception on Tuesday, February 11th at 1 P.M. at Temple University Feinstone Lounge in Sullivan Hall 2nd Floor, 1330 Polett Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19122. Parking is available at the 15th Street Lot between Norris & Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Temple University Fox School of Business General Scholarship Fund. www.fox.
temple.edu/ and select Give to Fox

www.levinefuneral.com


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -