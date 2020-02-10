|
|
FOX
RICHARD J.
February 8, 2020 of Philadelphia, Pa. Beloved husband of Geraldine Dietz Fox. Devoted father of Harry, Jennifer, Fred, Celia and Michael. Cherished brother of Robert (Penny) Fox. Also survived by seven grandchildren. Interment was private. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate his life, followed by a reception on Tuesday, February 11th at 1 P.M. at Temple University Feinstone Lounge in Sullivan Hall 2nd Floor, 1330 Polett Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19122. Parking is available at the 15th Street Lot between Norris & Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Temple University Fox School of Business General Scholarship Fund. www.fox.
temple.edu/ and select Give to Fox
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 10, 2020