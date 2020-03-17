The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
RICHARD J. "SLICK" "RICH" MORROW Jr.

RICHARD J. "SLICK" "RICH" MORROW Jr.
MORROW
RICHARD J., JR. "RICH" "SLICK"


63, of Lansdale, PA, formerly of Broomall, PA, on March 13, 2020 after a battle with numerous illnesses. Survived by his parents, Richard J., Sr. and Helen Theresa (nee Dunne) Morrow; his sisters: Theresa Brossman (John), Maureen Duffy (Ed), and Lisa Morrow; and his nieces and nephews: John R. Brossman (Susan Sherbak), Kelly Malloy (Justin), Elly Duffy, Maura Duffy, Edward Duffy, and Sean Duffy.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions may be made to Paoli Hospital, 255 West Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA 19301. Arr. by

THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 17, 2020
