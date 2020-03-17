|
MORROW
RICHARD J., JR. "RICH" "SLICK"
63, of Lansdale, PA, formerly of Broomall, PA, on March 13, 2020 after a battle with numerous illnesses. Survived by his parents, Richard J., Sr. and Helen Theresa (nee Dunne) Morrow; his sisters: Theresa Brossman (John), Maureen Duffy (Ed), and Lisa Morrow; and his nieces and nephews: John R. Brossman (Susan Sherbak), Kelly Malloy (Justin), Elly Duffy, Maura Duffy, Edward Duffy, and Sean Duffy.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions may be made to Paoli Hospital, 255 West Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA 19301. Arr. by
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 17, 2020