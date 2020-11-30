On November 25, 2020, longtime Real Estate owner and broker and proud Alum of La Salle College Class of 1952, beloved husband of Gloria H. (nee Mauro), devoted father of Mary Goodman (Joseph), Richard K. Jr. (Maureen) and Kathleen Nachtman (John); loving Pop-Pop of Kaitlyn, John, Richard, Allie, Kelly, Maura, Brian and Juliana. Pop-Pop The Great of Hayes, Anson, Evelyn Maria and Axel. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 10:30 A.M. St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966 followed by Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. 1:30 P.M. Washington Crosssing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to La Salle University, 1900 W. Olney Ave., Phila., PA 19141 would be appreciated. wackermanfuneralhome.com