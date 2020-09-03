Richard Ketterer

Purpose, Resilience,
Devotion. Rick Ketterer always lived this way, resulting in 73 years of tremendous impact on countless lives. The inspiring father. The loving life-partner. The brilliant consultant. The role model brother. The guardian angel for those less fortunate. The father and friend to anyone who needed it. He was a reminder of the human potential and all that is good in this world. On Saturday, August 29, 2020 his 10-year battle with cancer ended. Rick´s legacy will be carried on via his son, Ted (and daughter-in-law Inaja Lima); daughter, Tara (and son-in-law Dr. Will Chen and granddaughter Ori); brother Drew; sister, Barbara Neubauer; life partner, Deb Maher; in addition to amazing and supporting friends, colleagues, and family. While Rick´s body might have left us, his garden is just beginning to bloom.A Memorial Service in Rick´s honor will occur at a later date due to current COVID restrictions. The family requests any contributions made in his memory to either The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
(lls.org
) or The Allison Rose Foundation (allisonrosefoundation.org
