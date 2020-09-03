1/
Richard Ketterer
{ "" }
Purpose, Resilience,


Devotion. Rick Ketterer always lived this way, resulting in 73 years of tremendous impact on countless lives. The inspiring father. The loving life-partner. The brilliant consultant. The role model brother. The guardian angel for those less fortunate. The father and friend to anyone who needed it. He was a reminder of the human potential and all that is good in this world. On Saturday, August 29, 2020 his 10-year battle with cancer ended. Rick´s legacy will be carried on via his son, Ted (and daughter-in-law Inaja Lima); daughter, Tara (and son-in-law Dr. Will Chen and granddaughter Ori); brother Drew; sister, Barbara Neubauer; life partner, Deb Maher; in addition to amazing and supporting friends, colleagues, and family. While Rick´s body might have left us, his garden is just beginning to bloom.A Memorial Service in Rick´s honor will occur at a later date due to current COVID restrictions. The family requests any contributions made in his memory to either The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society (lls.org) or The Allison Rose Foundation (allisonrosefoundation.org).SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 3, 2020.
