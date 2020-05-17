OLSON
May 14, 2020. an Army Veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of Grace J. Olson (nee Miller), devoted father of Carol G. (Michael) Drysdale and Richard W. Olson, grandfather of Emily and Richard. Service and interment will take place at a later date due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to The Salvation Army, 701 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19123.www.mannalfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.