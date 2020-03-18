Home

RICHARD L. SCATTERGOOD


1945 - 2020
RICHARD L. SCATTERGOOD Notice
SCATTERGOOD
RICHARD L.


Age 74, formerly of Norwood, PA, passed away on March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol Scattergood; son of the late William and Ann Scattergood. Richard was a member of the Traditional 3rd Order of St. Francis and the Universal Living Rosary. He was a graduate of St. James High School Class of 1963 and St. Joseph College Class of 1974. He is survived by his siblings; William Scattergood, Jean Scattergood, Eileen Robinson (Jim), Karen Dardine (Warren) and Ann Marie DiCugno (Joe) and seven nieces and nephews.
Services and Interment will be held PRIVATELY because of the current public health crisis. (Please consider leaving a supportive message for the family on Richard's online memorial on our website) A public Requiem Mass at St Jude's in Essington, PA will be announced at a later date when it is safe again for family and friends to gather together. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to either the Covenant House www.covenanthouse.org or the www.cancer.org would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at
www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 18, 2020
